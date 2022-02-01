Amerindians will benefit from all sectors – M.P Pearson

Member of Parliament (M.P), Yvonne Fredricks-Pearson said Amerindians in Guyana will be the beneficiaries of every expanding sector under the leadership of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The M.P. was speaking Monday during the debate of the $552.9 billion 2022 budget presented by the government.

Member of Parliament, Hon. Yvonne Fredricks-Pearson.

“I would like to say on behalf of the indigenous peoples of this country, we will move forward, we will experience what real development is all about in the field of education, agriculture, social services and in every area, we will benefit,” the M.P. asserted.

She said she agreed with the statement made by APNU+AFC MP Amanza Walton-Desir that “where there is no vision, the people perish.” MP Pearson said the opposition, during its tenure in office, had no vision for the citizens of Guyana.

“Why I am saying, I agree with that… because the APNU+AFC had no vision, no vision, so, from 2015 to 2020 the people perished.”

Amerindian youths will now benefit from equal education opportunities.

She said government, through Budget 2022, is doing more for the people, especially in job creation for the Amerindians. She recalled the firing of the more than 900 Amerindian youths when the former government assumed office in 2015.

They also took away the $10, 000 cash grant initiative started by the PPP/C Government to support school children across the country.

“I agree Mr. Speaker that numbers don’t lie. The APNU+AFC fired 976 of our young Amerindian people…numbers don’t tell lies, $10, 000 was taken away from the children…over 5, 000 sugar workers were left jobless,” the MP told the house.

Further, she said the PPP/C, by allocating monies to develop every sector in the country, is repairing the damage done by the former government, and will be “resolute” in building the one Guyana regardless of race, religion or ethnicity.

“What we are trying to do, we are trying to repair the damage that they have done to this country, that is what we are doing,” she said.

Budget 2022 will allow for more developments in the agriculture sector.

The M.P. said Budget 2022 will provide a better life for all Guyanese, even those in the private sector since all citizens are important to the development of the country.

Meanwhile, responding to statements about the CSO programme, she said the PPP/C Government is extending the programme to have 500 more young Amerindians benefitting.

M.P. Pearson noted that the APNU+AFC promised to address Amerindian land titling issues which they also failed to do.

She said, “on return to office the People’s Progressive Party Civic has started to address those issues.” Amerindians have also benefitted from quality social services, equal opportunities to access education, agriculture development among others.