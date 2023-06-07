Anna Regina Secondary students benefit from child labour sensitisation exercise

Students of Anna Regina Secondary, Region Two, are now better informed on child labour policies following a sensitisation exercise spearheaded by the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday.

The engagement with the Grades Nine and 10 students focused on the definition of child labour, its worst form, its causes and impact on education, and penalties.

Students will now be more alert and able to better stand up for their rights.

According to the labour ministry, the discussion will also aid in the further reduction of the societal issue.

The hosting of the sensitisation exercise is in keeping with Child Labour Month, which is being celebrated under the theme‘Social Justice for all. End Child Labour.’

Additional exercises are scheduled for other secondary schools in Region Two and will be conducted by Labour Officer, Ravi Persaud.

In recent times, seminars with public and private companies were conducted, educating them on labour laws, particularly, the consequences of child labour, and how to abide by these laws.

Guyana hosted the 12th International Labour Organisation (ILO) of Caribbean Labour Ministers Last month, where Minister, Joseph Hamilton noted that a framework will be implemented to strengthen key areas in the sector.

Also, in March, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud reiterated her call for a zero-tolerance approach to children on the streets and working.

The labour and human services ministries have since put measures in place to consult with parents to tackle the issue.

