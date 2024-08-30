Another 1,000 house lots to be allocated in Wales

Another 1,000 house lots will soon be allocated in Wales, on the West Bank of Demerara, Region Three.

This announcement was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during the commissioning ceremony of the Schoonord to Crane highway, Thursday evening.

“We will see, in another week and a half, another 1,000 lots being allocated,” the minister said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

This follows the allocation of approximately 1,500 house lots at the Wales housing development in April, an initiative aimed at addressing the backlog of applications in the region.

The new housing scheme will include a nursery, primary and secondary schools, a post office, a playground, a police station, a daycare centre, and a magistrate’s court.

During a previous engagement in the region, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a significant housing expansion for Wales, aimed at benefitting 20,000 families as part of a broader regional plan to transform Region Three into a hub of economic activity.

Over the past four years, the government has allocated more than 35,967 house lots nationwide, with 8,374 (approximately 23 per cent) allocated in Region Three.

The region has seen the development of 11 new housing schemes, including Wales, Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, and La Parfaite Harmonie.

Minister Croal emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding these areas and delivering quality housing and infrastructure to ‘lift people out of poverty.’

“No other government has done so much for our country’s infrastructure. Everywhere you look, you can see the wheels of development are turning,” Minister Croal pointed out.

