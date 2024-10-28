Another 15 PWDs trained in garment construction

Another 15 persons living with disabilities (PWDs) have been trained in garment construction at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Learning Lab in Mahaica.

The learning centre caters to the unique needs of each disability type, providing individuals with training tailored to their circumstances.

Participants of the Learning Lab’s Garment Construction Course

According to the ministry, the garment construction course that commenced on October 1 and concluded on October 10 this year. It featured a hands-on module that introduced the participants to essential skills.

These skills include measuring, cutting, and a practical sewing session that can lead to employment or entrepreneurial opportunities.

The practical entailed the construction of skirts and ties, as well as the application of zips and buttons.

A participant undergoing practical training during the Learning Lab’s Garment Construction Course

In 2024 alone, the Learning Lab upskilled more than 108 PWDs across various disciplines.

Some of the courses the lab offers include basic computer training for first-time learners, intermediate courses in adult literacy, adult numeracy, and video and audio editing.

Beginner courses in social media marketing are also being offered to broaden skill sets and employment prospects for participants.

A participant undergoing practical training during the Learning Lab’s Garment Construction Course

Each training session is held in small classes of 15 to 18 participants, ensuring personalised attention and an effective learning experience.

Additionally, the ministry launched a specialised training course dubbed ‘Interacting with Persons with Disabilities,’ aimed at enhancing how individuals engage people living with disabilities.

The two-day programme was developed with support from the Canadian Development Agency, Catalyste+, and promotes better communication and inclusive practices.

A participant undergoing practical training during the Learning Lab’s Garment Construction Course

This is in keeping with the government’s manifesto promise to create equal opportunities, resources, and a nurturing environment to foster growth and empowerment for differently-abled citizens.

For individuals with disabilities interested in learning a new skill, the ministry encourages them to reach out.

Persons can call 592-259-3710 or email pwdlearninglab@mhsss.gov.gy for more information.

