Another $20B to be spent on public, main access roads

The government is gearing up to spend approximately $20 billion to reconstruct public and main access roads along the East Bank, East Coast of Demerara and in Georgetown.

The Ministry of Public Works recently invited bids for these projects which have been divided into 17 lots.

About 480 metres of the access road at Diamond will be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $100 million, while a total of 2.4 kilometres of road across several avenues in Diamond will be upgraded.

Recent road upgrades in Diamond, East Bank Demerara

Upgrades are also planned for key Georgetown streets, including Homestretch Avenue, Aubrey Barker Road, Thomas Lands, Sussex Street, and Princess Street.

Along the East Coast of Demerara, works will be undertaken on Phase Six of the Aubrey Barker Road to Ogle, then to the Eccles four-lane highway.

Additionally, sections of the West Bank Demerara public road will undergo upgrades.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure as outlined in the 2003 Procurement Act.

The relevant bidding documents were made available on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the ministry’s Kingston office.

Bids can be purchased from 09:00 hours to 16:30 hours, Mondays to Thursdays, and Fridays from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours, for a non-refundable fee of $25,000.

These roads works form part of the government’s aggressive infrastructural development agenda. The aim is to upscale the country’s road networks, ensuring greater connectivity, accessibility, and ease of transportation.

In the first half of 2024, $9.5 billion was invested in the construction and upgrades of roads in all of the country’s ten regions.

