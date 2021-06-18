ANSA McAL, Ramps Logistics donate to CDC flood relief programme

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Thursday received donations from Ansa McAL Trading Limited and Ramps Logistics to boost national flood relief efforts.

The items were handed over to CDC Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig at a simple ceremony held at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana.

Director General, Mr. Kester Craig and ANSA McAL representative Ms. Anjeta Hinds

The donation included a quantity of foodstuff, sanitation supplies and other essential items.

Head-Business Unit, ANSA McAL, Ms. Anjeta Hinds said the donation comprised mainly of sanitisation products since those items are vital at this point in time.

“We saw the importance of the sanitisation and clean-up so this donation is primarily TrinChloro bleach, which is primarily to focus on the sanitisation that’s going to be required during this time, and even after the flood waters hopefully recedes,” she said.

Director General, Mr. Kester Craig receives donations from Ramps Logistics.

Meanwhile, Ramps Logistics Business Development Director, Ms. Mariska Jordan said the company is assessing how it can further contribute to the national effort.

The CDC had earlier received $3 million from the Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) Company to boost its relief programme.

Director General, CDC. Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig inspects food items.

Late week, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali reported that the CDC had elevated the wide-scale flooding to a level two disaster and that Guyana would take additional steps to support its population. In keeping with this, on Monday, the National Assembly approved some $10 billion in supplementary funding to strengthen national efforts.

Supplies being offloaded from truck at the CIOG

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips said the extra money is essential to providing the necessary support to hundreds of communities. The Prime Minister within whose purview the CDC falls, said the agency has ramped-up its efforts to conduct major damage and flood assessments. It is against this backdrop that the funds would be used, in the first instance, to help to restart the livelihoods of over 30,000 affected households throughout Guyana.

Some of the donated items

The CDC encourages the private sector to continue to support its efforts. Persons desirous of contributing can contact the CDC on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp)