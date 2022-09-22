Anticipation increases for CPL, cricket carnival events

The degree of excitement among Guyanese has soared since the Hero Caribbean Premier League games commenced in Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to some of the exciting cricket fans who were on their way to the cricket match between St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago, on Thursday, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Cricket fans expressed joy and enthusiasm, stating that the country and many people will benefit from the events.

Michelle Howard expressed excitedly, “I’m backing Guyana. So, I’m rooting that all of the teams are going to lose so that Guyana could have a better chance. I’m on that side. Well, anybody that puts attention on Guyana where Guyana gets to showcase how amazing of a country it is, its number one. That’s all that we need.”

Another fan, Muniram Harinan noted quite enthusiastically, the impact of the CPL events in Guyana on the tourism sector. “Well, that’s a good thing, very good. It’s going to boost it more. More people are going to come here and visit and they will be able to make more money for the country and you know and what’s not.”

Mohamed Khan said he’s attending the cricket match between St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago since it is better to watch the game live. “I feel goodbecause it’s nice to keep it in Guyana you know. I think that would be okay for everyone. I enjoy that you know, good cooperation, and things will develop better,” he added.

Supporter of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team, Keon Howard noted that this is the first time he is attending a CPL cricket game in Guyana and his experience, thus far, has been nothing but amazing.

Howard explained that the cricket carnival events will bring significant opportunities for many businesses in Guyana. “I think it has and already started to do an excellent job. We should see a lot of revenue, people with apartments, and bars. Hopefully, you know a lot of income, businesses will get to experience.”

Another Fan, Mohamed Alli highlighted, “Well, it’s amazing because everyone will forward for something good for Guyana. And, at least, for so many years, we’re thankful for it. Well, yes, because we have some business here and we could see it started booming here already you know.”

Avid cricket fan, Ulex Stephens expressed, “Well, it’s a great experience for us after all of the years CPL has been held in the Caribbean. You know it’s a good initiative that we got it now. And it’s a nice experience for us.”

He said he is rooting for the Guyana Amazon Warriors to emerge as the hero CPL winner for 2022.

Back in March, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana will host the Hero CPL finals from 2022 to 2024, with celebrations that will include a sizable carnival-style event to mark the occasion.

The hero CPL final will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Friday, September 30. This year’s cricket carnival commenced on September 16 and will end on October 2, with a road parade.

The inaugural CPL cricket carnival is a joint venture between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Hits and Jams Entertainment.

