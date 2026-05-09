Apiculture project launched in Region 9

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, on Thursday, traveled to Region Nine to launch a new apiculture project, aimed at expanding income opportunities for residents while strengthening Guyana’s growing honey industry.

The project, which forms part of a commitment made by H.E. President Dr. Irfaan Ali, was launched in the villages of Nappi, Parishara, and Hiawa and targets villagers, specifically females. Approximately 340 hives were distributed in the region.

While addressing farmers at the launch in Nappi Village, Minister Mustapha said Guyana’s annual honey production was very low prior to the government’s intervention and investment.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha



“We used to produce 2128 gallons of honey annually before 2020. In 2025, with the investments we’ve made, we produced 38,574 gallons of honey. Over the years, we’ve seen progress with the work we’ve been doing through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority. We’ve invested heavily in the apiculture sector. Honey is a very lucrative commodity, but there was never any major interest in investing to expand the industry,” he said.

He added that by the end of 2026, production is projected to increase by an additional 2,000 to 5,000 gallons.

In addition to direct investments in the sector, Minister Mustapha said that apiculture specialists have been working with villages to further develop the industry.

“We’ve brought in three specialists who are working in various parts of Guyana to get communities involved in honey production. Region Nine has been identified as an area to ramp up honey production, and we are looking to increase the national production with contributions from Region Nine,” he added.

Minister Mustapha told the villagers that, in addition to providing hives and technical support, the ministry, through the New Guyana Marketing Corporation, will be securing markets for the lucrative commodity.

“We will find markets for the honey you produce. When the hives are distributed, each person can have approximately five hives. The next honey season will commence in August and conclude in January. During that period, each hive can produce seven harvests of honey during that time. Each harvest will give you approximately $300,000. We are making the initial investments by giving you the hives and the protective gear,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha stressed the importance of the project, noting that it will allow more disposable income to become available at the village level and improve the livelihoods of those directly and indirectly involved. He further stated that the selection process for the participants must be transparent and fair. He also said that if more hives are needed in the area, the GLDA will facilitate with supplying additional hives.

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Sarah Brown, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Hon. Pauline Sukhai.