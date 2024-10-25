App being developed to guarantee smooth implementation of $100k cash grant initiative

– Jagdeo reveals

The Ministry of Finance is currently developing a software application to facilitate smooth payout of the $100,000 cash grant to every Guyanese 18-years and older. The app is currently being tested, after which it will be launched.

This was revealed by the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, when he engaged reporters at a party press conference in Georgetown on Thursday.

According to him, Guyanese will be required to fill out compulsory fields, before the cheque can be processed. These included their name, address, passport or identification card number.

“Once names are processed and verified, then the cheques will be delivered…. This is how we expect this grant to be processed,” Dr Jagdeo stated.

This will ensure an open and transparent process, where every adult Guyanese will benefit. He went on to make it clear that the funds will be appropriated, since the resources for the initiative will come from the National Treasury.

“We made it clear that we need five months to finish the process…We don’t want to rush it,” he added, reemphasisng the need for the initiative to be free of corrupt actions.

In addition, Dr Jagdeo said Guyanese living abroad with a valid identification card (ID) and a password are eligible for the grant. But to benefit, they must conduct registration in Guyana, since no payment will be facilitated overseas.

Earlier this month, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed that the government will provide a one-off $100,000 cash grant to every citizen aged 18 and above. This initiative was conceptualised to prevent potential conflicts and administrative challenges that may arise during the distribution of the previously announced $200,000 cash grant to each household.

This undertaking will cost the treasury over $60 billion, injecting much-needed disposable income to adult Guyanese.

Since assuming office, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has implemented a series of measures tailored to the needs of Guyanese.

Last year, the government expended $5 billion in cost-of-living relief for public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services, and staff of semi-autonomous agencies.

