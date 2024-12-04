Application portal for GOAL scholarship programmes open

Guyanese seeking opportunities to advance their tertiary education can now apply for a scholarship through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme.

The application portal is now open, and prospective students are being encouraged to apply before the 11:59 (pm) February 28, 2025, deadline.

Interested individuals can access a wide range of programmes at various levels, including vocational certificates, undergraduate diplomas, undergraduate degrees, postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees, and doctoral degrees – free of cost.

The government has partnered with accredited local and international academic institutions to administer these programmes, including the University of West Indies (UWI and the University of South California, among others.

A brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this programme offers Guyanese a unique opportunity to attain higher education, allowing them to become highly skilled and participate in national development.

Since its introduction in 2021, GOAL has opened doors for thousands of Guyanese, with 29,758 scholarships awarded to date. This number is significant as it surpasses the initial target of 20,000 for the 2021-2025 period.

These scholarships were awarded to individuals from the ten administrative regions, with the numbers increasing yearly. Based on statistics provided by GOAL, 6,280 scholarships were awarded in 2021, 7,410 in 2022, 7,752 in 2023 and a massive 8,316 in 2024.

Notably, around 6,624 scholars have completed their programmes, contributing to their development of skills in various fields.

For additional information on how to apply, persons can visit https://goal.edu.gy/.

Launched in 2021, the Guyana Online Academy (GOAL) is a part of the Government of Guyana’s transformative agenda to have an educated workforce, that will complement the massive transformation.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

