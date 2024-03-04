Appointment of REOs

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development wishes to officially announce the appointment of three Regional Executive Officers (REO)s, specifically for Regions One, Three and Five.

Mr. Sewchand has been appointed REO for Region One; Mr. Devanand Ramdatt for Region Three; and Mr. Dwayne Adams for Region Five; all effective from 01.03.2024.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development extends best wishes to the new appointees, and looks forward to working with them in the best interest of the people of Guyana.

Mr. Devanand Ramdatt Mr. Dwayne Adams Mr. Sewchand

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

