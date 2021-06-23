Arakaka, Matthews Ridge residents get emergency relief

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal on Tuesday led an outreach in the Matarkai sub-district, Region One to provide emergency relief to over 200 families, who have been affected by recent floods.

The Minister along with Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Chairman of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Mr. Orlando Thorne delivered hampers and cleaning supplies to the residents in Arakaka, Fourteen Miles and Matthews Ridge.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

Minister Croal said the Government is committed to securing the health and wellbeing of all of the citizens, especially those who are suffering due to the recent floods.

During his engagements with the residents, he said the initiative is the first response to those who have felt the brunt of the floods. Subsequently, additional support will be provided to residents, farmers and miners.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal presents a hamper to this Matthews Ridge resident in the presence of Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley

“You can rest assured that on behalf of His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali and the Government, we will be with you throughout the process and provide all the necessary support to get you back to a state of normalcy,” Minister Croal said.

President Ali has declared the flooding a national disaster. As a result, additional steps have been taken to boost the emergency response to affected communities. shelters have also been established to accommodate persons displaced by the floods.

A resident of Falls Top receiving her relief hamper

Minister Croal said that Central Government, along with the Regional Administration and the Civil Defence Commission would continue to monitor the situation to ensure there is no breakout of waterborne diseases and that the livelihood of residents are safeguarded.

An Arakaka resident receiving his hamper

Over the past week, similar exercises were held in the Mabaruma and Moruca sub-districts, benefitting over 1000 families of the 32 flood-affected communities in the Barima-Waini Region.