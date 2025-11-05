Architectural design of Guyana’s law school under review, site fully prepared

Preparations for the establishment of the first-of-its-kind law school in Guyana are advancing steadily. The government is currently reviewing architectural designs before initiating construction.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, updated the nation with this update during his ‘Issues in the News’ programme aired on Tuesday evening.

While preparations are ongoing, the government is finalising an agreement with the Caricom Council of Legal Education (CLE), which administers legal professional education in the Caribbean through law schools across the region under the CARICOM Treaty.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

“That agreement will be signed, but the fact that the agreement has not yet been signed is not holding back work,” Minister Nandlall said.

An eight-acre plot of land situated at the University of Guyana Turkeyne Campus has already been cleared, and according to the minister, “you have to have budgetary allocation done. The process is going to take some time.“

The journey to establishing Guyana’s own legal school began in 2022 when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s proposal was CLE-approved, marking a key step in advancing the long-awaited vision.

During his inauguration address earlier this year, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the CLE’s approval to establish the law school in Guyana, with work to begin immediately.

This new institution will allow students to complete their legal education, including completing their Legal Education Certificate (LEC), without having to travel to regional institutions in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, or the Bahamas, a decades-old issue that placed financial strains on Guyanese law students.

The PPP/C administration has made tertiary education a top priority of its development plans, with additional plans in place to expand medical and engineering education across Regions Two, Three, Six, and Nine.