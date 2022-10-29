Attorney General meeting with new Deputy Chief of Mission and Political Officer of the US Embassy to Guyana

One Wednesday, 26th October 2022, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs met with Ms. Adrienne Galanek, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America to Guyana and Mr. Howard H. Chyung, Political Officer at his Chambers. Ms. Joann Bond, Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General Chambers also attended the meeting.

Ms. Galanek and Mr. Chyung are new appointees at the United States Embassy, Georgetown, and have pledged to continue to collaborate and work closely with the Government of Guyana through the Attorney General Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs on a series of legal matters of mutual importance to both the United States of America and Guyana.

These include collaboration on important legislative changes, obligations under international conventions and on general issues regarding law and legal processes.

The Attorney General used the opportunity to update the two officials on the status of existing collaboration and cooperation between the Government of Guyana and important law enforcement agencies in the United States, including the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Central Authority, Department of Justice (DoJ).

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

