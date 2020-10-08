ATVs presented to Amerindian Affairs, Local Gov’t Ministries

— to support health services in Regions One, Seven

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony handed over two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) valued $3M to the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Local Government and Regional Development to support the delivery of health services in Regions One and Seven.

The vehicles were procured by the Ministry in partnership with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (The Global Fund) to transport healthcare professionals to outlying communities to tackle communicable diseases.

Minister Anthony presented the vehicles to Minister, the Hon. Pauline Sukhai and Minister within the Local Government Ministry, Hon. Anand Persaud at a simple ceremony held today at his Brickdam office.

Dr. Anthony said providing the vehicles was just the beginning of a robust programme his Ministry is unveiling and will see many developments in the hinterland areas. He also thanked The Global Fund for financing the purchase of the ATVs. The Guyana Global Fund-Country Coordinating Mechanism (GF-CCM) is chaired by Minister Anthony and focuses on three programmes: malaria, tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS. The malaria programme is focused more on Barima-Waini (Region One) and Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) and provides aid to stem the prevalence of the disease.

“Through the programme and the evaluation that were done, it was determined that we needed to have additional transportation for staff in these two regions. We are pleased that through the Global Fund we were able to provide these two ATVs,” he said.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony presents the keys to one of the ATVs to Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Anand Persaud as Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai (centre) and staff from the Ministry look on.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Mr. Anand Persaud try out the ATVs procured to boost health services in Regions One and Seven

The ATVs presented to the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Local Government and Regional Development to augment medical services in Regions One and Seven.

From L-R: Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Anand Persaud; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony.

Dr. Anthony said the GF-CCM also focuses on training of staff, testing for HIV/AIDS and providing antiretrovirals and other care.

Meanwhile, Director of Vector-Borne Diseases, Mr. Horace Cox reiterated that the Ministry was committed to eliminating malaria and continues to implement its programmes in the regions, particularly mining and logging sites which do not have access to health services.

“We have a mandate to ensure that persons can access the services free of charge and ensure that [we] deliver to the best of our ability. As a result of that we work to ensure that transportation is improved; we do so with ATVs, boats et cetera, working with the different communities ensuring they can access services,”Mr.Cox said.

On receipt of the vehicles both Ministers Sukhai and Persaud extended gratitude to The Global Fund for its support and endeavoured to ensure they are used to provide service to the people.