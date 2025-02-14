Aviation sector crucial to Guyana’s growth, connectivity – Min Edghill

– addresses ICAO Symposium

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has emphasised the vital role of aviation in advancing Guyana’s national development agenda, underscoring its contributions to climate, food and energy security.

Minister Edghill highlighted the sector’s role in advancing the country’s long-term goals.

He was speaking at the Third Annual Ministerial Roundtable during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the weekend.

“For us to be able to see the development of Guyana, particularly to bring development and improve the lives and livelihood of our people, we have to develop and we are developing a robust aviation sector,” Minister Edghill stated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill speaking at the Third Annual Ministerial Roundtable during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to global sustainability, he pointed to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 and the country’s vast forests, which provide crucial environmental services to the world.

Aviation remains a lifeline for Guyana’s hinterland, with over 120 aerodromes serving over 232 indigenous communities.

“Aviation is key in delivering services to our people because of our terrain,” the public works minister added.

The sector also plays a vital role in agriculture, supporting Guyana’s leadership in CARICOM’s initiative to cut the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Efficient air transport ensures food supplies reach both local and international markets.

Minister Edghill pointed out that the tourism industry, particularly Guyana’s eco-tourism dubbed a must-see by international travel journals is expanding rapidly with passenger arrivals surpassing the national population in 2024.

“We are already at net zero. And, we take sustainability in what we do as very important,” Minister Edghill stressed.

ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The expansion of offshore oil and gas operations has also increased demand for helicopter services.

Minister Edghill emphasised that aviation is the future not just for the green economy but also in addressing the blue economy.

To sustain this growth, Guyana has strengthened its aviation sector through partnerships with ICAO and other international bodies, ensuring airspace safety and workforce development.

“We do appreciate our recent certification as it relates to TRAINAIR where we will be able to serve the Caribbean community and widen our field in ensuring the aviation sector continues to provide that role,” Minister Edghill noted. The ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 provided a platform for Guyana to showcase its aviation advancements while fostering international collaboration for sustainable sectoral growth.

