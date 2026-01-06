PRESS RELEASE | Bamia Primary School officially completed and opened, liability period still ongoing.

January 5, 2026 – Today marked the official completion and opening of Bamia Primary School, a long-anticipated regional education project delivered under the mandate of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

The opening of the school reflects the government’s continued commitment to strengthening regional infrastructure and improving access to essential services at the community level.

Bamia Primary School is a modern, purpose-built facility designed to provide a safe, inclusive, and conducive learning environment for children in Bamia and surrounding communities. The school includes spacious classrooms, administrative offices, sanitary facilities, and supporting infrastructure aimed at enhancing teaching and learning outcomes.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Honourable Priya Manickchand, expressed her happiness at “the completion of the school for the pupils and teachers” and said it was “a major and consistent effort that had to be employed to get this school finished.” She emphasised that “every time stakeholders fail to realise the government’s vision for universal access to education, it is our children and teachers who suffer, and that is the opposite of what the Government intends and desires.”

As a regional project, the completion of Bamia Primary School highlights the role of local government in identifying community needs, implementing development works, and ensuring that residents benefit directly from public investment. It also aligns with the Government’s wider education agenda, which prioritises equitable access to quality education across all regions of Guyana.

With the school now open and operational, students will benefit from improved learning conditions closer to home, while educators are supported by a modern and functional facility.

The completion and opening of Bamia Primary School demonstrates the practical outcomes of effective regional governance. Through the local government framework, this project responds directly to community needs and ensures that public investment translates into real, accessible services for families in Region Ten. We wish our pupils and teachers of this school and those who will be educated here all the very best.