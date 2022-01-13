Barabina village receives electronic devices from Agri Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday donated 60 electronic tablets and 25 laptops to the village of Barabina, located in Mabaruma, Region One. The donation was made possible through the Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agriculture Development Project (HESADP) in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said the donation was significant, as it will help children of the community to be up-to-date with online classes, and also foster communication channels in the hinterland community.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, handing over the devices to the Barabina CDC.

“This will help our young people to learn their online classes. We know for a fact that we are in a pandemic, and there are many classes and other communication are being held virtually, and this will help the community of Barabina in Region One to enhance their online programme, enhance their communication system with other parts of the country,” the minister stated.

Minister Mustapha also highlighted the importance of such programmes and urged other agencies to follow suit.

“These programmes are helping villages and residents to transform their life and we will continue as a government to encourage donor agencies and funding agencies to help us to partner, to implement programmes like these. These are programmes that will help our young people,” he said.

The devices donated

Meanwhile, chairwoman of the Community Developmental Council (CDC), Roxanne Skeete, lauded the government for its timely intervention and noted that it will benefit especially the students of the community.

“These asset devices will assist school aged children who have a major disadvantage in not having technology devices to attend online school and complete assignments and SBAs…So once again, on behalf of my community and council, I want to say a big thank you to the government of the day and all who worked tirelessly in the Ministry of Agriculture,” she said.

Minister Mustapha said his ministry will continue making such donations to other communities across the country. He said already, there are a number of programmes currently being undertaken in various hinterland communities, aimed at enhancing the skills of young people.