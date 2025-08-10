Bartica to get world-class tourism marina – President Ali announces

Bartica’s waterfront is set for another wave of transformation. On Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled plans for a second phase of development, which he said will include the construction of a state-of-the-art tourism marina.

The marina will position Region Seven as a premier yachting and boating hub in Guyana’s growing tourism industry.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering during the commissioning ceremony of the $553 million Bartica Stelling

During his feature address at the commissioning of the new port facility at Bartica on Sunday, the head of state explained that the marina will position Bartica as a “yachting and boating stage for the region,” tapping into Guyana’s growing tourism market and offering new recreational and investment opportunities.

“As the economy grows, more and more people will be interested in boating as part of our tourism product. There is no better location than Region Seven to have those facilities,” he stated.

The marina will be complemented by a modern tourism terminal designed to enhance visitor experiences and boost the viability of hotels and other tourism-related investments in Bartica.

A section of the new $553 million Bartica Stelling

President Ali emphasised the importance of integrating this facility into the wider transport network, which includes waterfront upgrades in other regions and the acquisition of new vessels to improve connectivity.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said the plan reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

He added that improved docking, low ramps, and dedicated spaces for speedboats and larger vessels will enhance safety and efficiency.

The marina is part of the administration’s broader push to develop integrated waterfront facilities across Guyana.