Bayrock Stadium to be commissioned on February 7

The government is moving swiftly to ensure the multipurpose Bayrock Stadium in Wismar is completed and game-ready by February 7, 2026.

The facility is expected to become a major hub for training and competition, giving Linden’s athletes a home ground that matches their ambitions.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, explained on Thursday that although the official opening is set for February 7, 2026, the ministry’s internal deadline for completing all works on the stadium is January 30, underscoring the urgency and priority being placed on the project.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, was in Linden on Thursday

“So, I’m here to see that we’re hitting that 30th deadline, quite satisfied, quite pleased,” he underscored.

Additionally, the Public Works ministry has engaged several small contractors to complete the remaining work on the stadium.

The multipurpose facility will host international tournaments that will inspire young and upcoming athletes to improve their athletic skills.

A section of seating arrangements in the stadium

Minister Edghill stated that they are working with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports to ensure the finishing works are completed.

He also noted that residents who remembered what the facility looked like before the upgrades would greatly appreciate the work that has been done.