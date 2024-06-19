‘Because We Care’ cash grant distribution begins June 24

The government will start the countrywide distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and uniform voucher on June 24, with over 205,000 public and private school students receiving $45,000 each.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand made the announcement on Wednesday.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand

This year, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has been increased to $40,000, coupled with the $5,000 uniform allowance, placing over $9 billion into the pockets of many parents.

“This is going to happen all across Guyana over a two-week period for collection and distribution,” the minister stated in a Facebook post.

Those receiving the financial support must be enrolled in a public or private school, have a good attendance record, and return all textbooks.

The education minister explained that each teacher from every school had to submit the children’s names from the registers and the information had to be verified by the regional education department.

A parent receives the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Minister Manickchand said the aim is to ensure the process is smooth and transparent and that every entitled child benefits.

Last year, a total of 201,281 public and private school students benefitted from the initiative, which saw some $8.1 billion being expended.

The undertaking fits into the PPP/C government’s promise to provide financial support to families, improve attendance, and promote better attentiveness at school.

