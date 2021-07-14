‘Because We Care’ cash grant launched in Reg. Two

The PPP/C Government has delivered on its manifesto promise to reintroduce the ‘Because We Care’cash grant to children in public schools with the official launch of the programme in Region Two on Wednesday.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP visited the Cottonfield and Anna Region Secondary Schools, as well as the Taymouth Manor and Fisher Primary Schools in the Pomeroon- Supenaam (Region Two), to launch the cash grant programme, which will benefit approximately 172,000 students across the country.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP launches the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme at Cottonfield Secondary

“This programme will benefit every public-school child in nursery, primary and secondary across the country,” Minister Manickchand told parents.

The Education Minister said the Government is cognisant of the financial struggles faced by parents. She said the initiative will assist parents in providing the necessary resources for their children to complete their education.

“We in this Government know and you know what our children do, and what they can become, if we support them…. we believe we have a responsibility as a state, as a Government, to help you look after your children, in a way that will make them shine and become everything you ever dreamt for them”.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP cuts the seal on the box to distribute the grants.

She said the grant will continue to increase over the next five years until it reaches $50,000 per child.

Speaking to DPI, several parents expressed gratitude to the Education Ministry and the Government for the initiative.

“I am glad to get this cash grant to help send my grandson to school. I thank the President and the Minister. I am very happy to get this, I will use it to purchase his school clothes and whatever else he needs for school,” Chandrawattie Persaud said.

Thakoor Samlall

Meanwhile, Thakoor Samlall told DPI that “it is a good initiative from the Government and the Ministry of Education, as it will go a far way in helping students to get back to school when necessary.”

The grant was first introduced in 2014 valued at $10,000, however, it was discontinued under the previous APNU/AFC administration. Additionally, the PPP/C Government has increased the school uniform and supplies voucher from $2,000 to $4,000 which will be distributed in cash this year. Each child registered in the public school system will receive $19,000.

Scenes from the launch of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant in Region Two.

Minister Manickchand is leading a ministerial team on a three-day exercise in the region to distribute the grants.