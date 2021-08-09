‘Because We Care’ cash grant supports children’s education

– Min. McCoy tells Diamond/Grove recipients

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP, says the Government has restored the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative to support children’s education as they are the nation’s future.

Minister McCoy was at the time addressing parents and guardians gathered at the New Diamond/Grove Primary School, during the rollout of the cash grant there.

“One of the best investments is the investment in your children’s education. An investment in our children’s education is an investment that will bring all the successes, the happiness, and comfort of the future because our children; we brought them into the world and they deserve the best in every respect.

“The children that we brought into this world are our future lawyers, doctors, teachers, nurses, pilots, politicians, minister or whatever they have as their dream. They are the ones who will be taking up the mantle of leadership. At every area of this country, we will have these children take up these roles.”

The Minister also noted that the reintroduction of the grant is another manifesto promise the Government has fulfilled. He reminded the gathering that the Coalition had halted the grant after it took office in 2015.

“Each one of you today, will take away at least $19,000 per child…

“Not only that, we have [the grant] based on our promise in our manifesto and a promise that I have every confidence, like every other promise being made, a promise that will be honoured is that by the end of the five-year term, our first term in office, we will increase this money to $50,000 per child. For us, honouring our promise is very important. Honouring our promises means a lot because we cherish our integrity as a Government.”

Meanwhile, several recipients of the programme told DPI that they were happy that the PPP/C Government has kept its promise and restarted the programme, which it introduced in 2014.

Mr. Shaun Khemraj, who collected grants for his sons, said the Government has surpassed his expectations after only one year in office.

“I think this is a great initiative by the Government even though there had been a lot done already in terms of text books, the worksheets and the upgrading.

“I think the Minister is doing a great job by investing in our children…I just want to say thank you Mr. President, for the great job you’re doing.”

Ms. Nadira Khan expressed similar sentiments. “The cash grant is good and it’s for the children them to buy school stuff and so on, so I think it’s good.”

Ms. Roxanne Peters says the money will come in handy to source supplies for her children. “I am grateful for this because it will help me at home as I am a stay-at-home mom; I don’t work. So, I am grateful for this package.”

Additionally, Ms. Jennele Plass was also pleased to receive the allotment for her children.

“I think it’s great what the Government is doing. At least it would help the kids a lot and myself as a parent of three kids, it will do something good for my kids.

“It will be to get their stuff to go out back to school. So, it’s a good thing they are doing, and it will help a lot of parents because we are in need of it.”

The Government has injected a whopping $3.2 billion dollars into the ‘Because We Care’ programme, which caters for children enrolled in public schools. The Government is also looking to broaden this imitative to cater for children in private schools.