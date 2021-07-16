‘Because We Care’ taken to Pomeroon River

Scores of parents along the Pomeroon River on Thursday braved the inclement weather to receive the Government’s much- anticipated ‘Because We Care’ and school uniform and supplies $19,000 cash grants.

The exercise was officially launched in the Region on July 14, and will see over 11 thousand students benefitting from $225 million.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP along with Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand MP and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat MP are in the region delivering on the Government’s promise to the people.

Speaking with DPI, Gaitri Perrai, a teacher of Siriki Primary School said while she is not one of the lucky parents to benefit from the exercise, she is happy that the Government is providing the much-needed support.

“I think this is great initiative that the Government created and now they are fulfilling it to help our children especially during this pandemic, which have seen numerous persons losing their jobs or livelihood due to the recent flooding,” she said.

Leon Thomas said he is “really happy with what the Government is doing for the country. It is indeed that he (President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali) is for every Guyanese because what he has said in his manifesto is being realised.”

Timothy Williams said it has been difficult for him financially due to the Covid pandemic, however, the cash grant would cover most of his expense.

“I am so happy that the Government has been able to fulfil their manifesto promise to the people. I see that this grant will allow me to purchase the school supplies that my children need.”

Odetta Hendricks, a poultry farmer and mother of four expressed gratitude to the Government. She told DPI that the rainy season has affected her livelihood making it almost impossible for her to purchase the necessary items for her children to attend school this September.

A section of the gathering

“I does mine chicken to maintain my household but because of the flood in the region, I could not continue that, and so I am very happy and grateful that I would be able to buy school books, bags and shoes for my children,” she said.

Another ecstatic parent Kavita Persaud, said she can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“We are currently dealing with the pandemic and then the flood, so things are really bad but this cash grant would do a lot for my children. Now that they are at home and school work needs to be done, I can assist but once you are not a teacher, it is difficult to teach. You cannot do what a teacher can do so I am so happy or should I say overjoyed about what the Government is doing for the children,” she said.

Minister Dharamlall reiterated that parents and teachers must cooperate for the benefit of the children. He also urged them to get vaccinated and to encourage others to do the same to prepare for the possible reopening of schools, this September.

“The entire country, I believe needs to take this thing seriously since it all begins with us because covid is what we call a social disease because we mingle and so school is a prevalent area where many diseases, especially airborne diseases could be transmitted. So, I hope that we can come together to stop the spread of Covid.”

The Minister visited St. Abrams Creek and St. Monica Primary Schools.