Berbice Expo 2023 aligns with govt’s food security agenda – Min Walrond

The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce on Friday launched its 17th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair.

The Expo being held under the theme “Fostering sustainable economic growth and food security”, aligns with government’s food security agenda of reducing the region’s food import bill.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond at the launching of Berbice Expo 2023

This was expressed by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond during her address at the launching.

The expo will be held from October 13 to 16 at the Rose Hall Estate Community Centre Ground, Region Six.

“This theme is extremely applicable to the strategic approach of our government since it addresses three key pillars of policy. President Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision to reduce food imports by 25 per cent by 2025 drives our commitment to local production,” said Minister Walrond.

She charged all the local exhibitors to take advantage of the expo, since it will give them the opportunity to showcase their products.

Berbice Expo and Trade Fair 2023 officially launched on Friday

“Business expos play a pivotal role in fostering vibrant local economies and nurturing entrepreneurial spirit. These events serve as dynamic platforms where small businesses can showcase their products, services, and innovations to a broader audience,” the minister noted.

The tourism minister said just like every other region, Region Six is transforming with a variety of new products and services.

Further, coordinator of the expo Tajpaul Ajodhea, said the four-day event will bring much excitement to Rose Hall and surrounding communities.

He noted that although it will not be hosted at the Albion ground this year, which is larger, organisers are still hoping to facilitate a large number of booths.

Those gathered at the launch of Berbice Expo 2023

“We are expecting a minimum of a hundred exhibitors. We have the main pavilion which will house about 70 or 80 booths, and then we have the lawn space which is heavily in demand by these businesses. But we will map it out and evenly distribute spaces to various businesses,” the coordinator stated.

Also present was Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who noted that the expo will be taking place at a crucial time when the region is quickly transforming into a business hub.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

