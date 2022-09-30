Berbice remains instrumental part of govt’s transformational agenda

─ Attorney General

The PPP/C Government is committed to ensuring that the ancient county of Berbice remains part of the major transformation taking place across Guyana.

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC, drove this point home in his feature address at the recommissioning ceremony of the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Wasting no time in expanding on his point, Minister Nandlall highlighted a number of short and long-term projects, all of which will bring large-scale development to the county.

At the long-term front, the Corentyne Bridge, which will connect Corentyne and Nickerie, Suriname will be constructed.

The Deep-Water Harbour, which will be established at the mouth of the Berbice River, is also slated for construction in the future.

In addition to these, oil production companies will also begin to locate their operations within Berbice. This is due to the areas in which their licenses would operate.

On the short-term front, a multi-billion-dollar oil and gas training institute will be constructed in the county, as well as two modern hospitals.

Aside from Berbice being identified as one of the areas that the ‘profitable and lucrative’ industrial hemp will be cultivated and manufactured, the Palmyra area in the vicinity of Canje, has been identified for many developmental and transformational projects, including five-star hotels, shopping malls, and a modern stadium.

The Attorney General said hundreds of roads have also been listed for construction and rehabilitation across Berbice.

“We [also] have water treatment plants that are coming because of the iron content in the water. And all I am saying, there is only the tip of the iceberg. I say that to assure you again that Berbice is very much part of the transformational objective that is taking place in every corner of our country,” the minister assured.

