Bids open for construction of Anna Regina magistrate’s court

The government through the Supreme Court of Judicature has extended an invitation for bids for the construction of a magistrate’s court at Anna Regina, Region Two.

This forms part of the PPP/C Administration’s agenda to improve access to justice countrywide.

Interested bidders can purchase the bid document for a non-refundable fee of $6,000 at the Procurement Department, Supreme Court of Judicature, between Monday to Friday from 08:30 hours to 15:00 hours.

Bids must be delivered to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Street, Georgetown, before 09:00 hours on May 23, 2023.

The 2023 budget allocated a significant sum for the construction of magistrate’s courts in Friendship, Cove and John, Mahaicony, Anna Regina, Parfaite Harmonie, and Timehri.

Another $6.2 billion is being made available to enhance the justice sector as well as address existing challenges in the system.

In advancing this agenda, an E-Litigation Programme for the Court of Appeal and the Georgetown High Court, as well as a Case Management System for the Magistrates’ Courts are expected this year.

September 2022 saw the recommissioning of the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court.

There, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, said access to justice is just as crucial as access to other essential services, such as healthcare, food, and water.

“The government partners with the judiciary to ensure that the rule of law, the administration of justice, and law and order is maintained in our country. These are the fundamental pillars that keep civilisation and civil society together. Translated into the community where they manifest themselves in the form of courthouses, and other institutional edifices, it is these institutions that keep order in these communities right across the length and breadth of our country,” he said.

