Bilateral relations with countries will be leveraged to benefit Guyanese–Min. Singh

The government has been actively engaged in bilateral discussions with multiple countries, which has seen numerous global leaders visiting to foster economic relations.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Tuesdaythat these visits are not random occurrences.

Dr Singh stressed that the conversations are not one-off, noting that they reflect Guyana’s new standing on the world stage.

Overhead photo of Georgetown

“We are now regarded as the premier destination for investment by companies around the world, whether in the Far East or the Middle East or Europe, North America or Latin America. Companies from around the world consider Guyana to be the premier investment destination and investment hotspot,” Minister Singh noted.

He noted that it is also part of the growing recognition of Guyana’s importance in global affairs.

Visits by the Amir of Qatar and government officials from the Dominican Republic, for example, have seen the signing of several MoUs.

“More companies going back and forth to do business to invest, to create jobs. These are incredibly important visits,” Minister Singh stressed.

He noted that Guyana is committed to the global economic system and making its contribution to the pressing problems of global concern whether food security, climate security, or energy security.

“We are committed also to leveraging these relations to derive the greatest possible benefit to the Guyanese people, whether it be through the form of trade, more investment, more job creation, whichever channel the benefits might flow and accrue to the ultimate well-being of the Guyanese people,” he stated.

With Guyana being elected to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, he said, it now means that the country has an additional voice on the global stage that will be used meaningfully for the collective global good.

“For us to do so, it’s important for us to remain closely engaged with countries around the world, to hear from them what the issues of concerns are and what their perspectives are on issues,” Dr Singh stated.

