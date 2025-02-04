Billions approved for infrastructural development, expansion of services in Regions One, Two

The sums of $8.1 billion and $9.6 billion have been greenlighted by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply for Regions one and two respectively.

These allocations will advance various agricultural, infrastructural, education and health projects in the two regions, providing critical services to enhance the livelihoods of residents.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag fielded questions on these allocations on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

In the health sector, Minister Parag reminded the house that Region One already has four river ambulances.

However, there are provisions for the procurement of two 40-horsepower boats and engines to service the communities of Sacred Heart, St Mary’s and Port Kaituma, among others.

“This is to ensure that every riverine community has a mode of transportation for emergencies or things like house-to-house vaccination and shut-ins,” she explained.

The minister disclosed that over the last four years, the government has established 17 telemedicine sites in the region, revolutionising healthcare delivery.

The Mabaruma district will also benefit from a new 4×4 ambulance at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital. This will cater to emergency patients in the sub-region.

Several key bridges will also be rehabilitated, including the Unity Square, St Mary’s and St John’s bridges.

Additionally, Minister Parag said that per President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s instruction, residents suffering from chronic illnesses in each region will now be able to uplift a three-month supply of their medication from their local health facilities.

“There is a mechanism being put in place now in all of the health centres and hospitals…that if residents have chronic patients like diabetes and hypertension, each health centre will have a register of all those residents, and they will call or visit those residents to inform them that they can uplift a three-month supply of their medication,” she told the house.

Additionally, one month prior to the expiration of their supply, these patients will be recalled to restock, ensuring that there is a continuous supply of medication.

In Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam) the budget allocates approximately $149 million for drainage and irrigation works in Henrietta, Coffee Grove, Columbia, Mainstay, Sparta, Fear Not and other areas.

Moreover, the government plans to upgrade bridges in Golden Fleece, Capoey, Paradise and Good Hope, among other areas.

