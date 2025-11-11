Bins installed every 40ft at Stabroek Market to promote cleanliness

The Stabroek Market square now has bins every 40 feet to encourage proper waste disposal and a cleaner Guyana.

The government’s anti-littering campaign, led by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, began following vendors’ requests for a cleaner work environment after a recent meeting.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, engaging vendors

Minister Priya Manickchand told vendors and key stakeholders at Stabroek Market on Monday evening that the new bins are part of her recent promise and will help solve their current problem.

She said the bins will be cleaned twice daily: once from 3 to 6 AM and again from 1 to 3 PM.

The newly installed bin being emptied

A truck will arrive, and workers will collect the garbage from the bins, “So, you have no reason to work in filth anymore,” the minister said.

The local government minister told the crowd that she had been cautioned against placing bins across the square, as they might be stolen.

However, she resolutely believes and trusts that the vendors, bus drivers, conductors and citizens who work or frequent the square will safeguard the bins and ensure they remain in place.

To this end, she called everyone to collaborate with the government in using the bins properly and refraining from littering on roadsides or in drains.

“We want to work with you; we want to make sure you are comfortable… and I ask you tonight to cooperate with us to make sure you can get the place you asked us for,” she appealed.

“This is your square, this square belongs to you, this is where you are making your livelihood. This is where you are meeting people every day, this is where sometimes your words bring hope to that customer you are dealing with; this is your work home, so you have to keep it clean,” Minister Manickchand said.

The newly installed bin is being emptied after use

The minister stated that the launch of this new waste disposal culture at the Stabroek Market Square was a deliberate move aimed at setting a powerful example for the entire country.

Following her engagement with vendors and stakeholders, all bins were filled and emptied, heralding the beginning of a cleaner City.