BIT celebrates graduation of Welding Apprentices

Marking an important milestone in their professional journeys, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), in collaboration with the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), hosted the Welding and Fabrication Apprenticeship Graduation Programme on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, recognising the successful completion of training by nine (9) apprentices now prepared to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s skilled workforce.

The Honourable Keoma D. Griffith, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, commended the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation for its foresight and strong partnership with BIT and publicly called on other organisations to pursue similar collaborations.

“I want to thank and commend those in charge of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation for their foresight in collaborating with us to establish this apprenticeship programme. I also call publicly on more companies to engage with the Board of Industrial Training so that together we can mould and groom the future leaders of Guyana,” Minister Griffith stated.

Addressing the graduates, the Minister highlighted the significance and sustainability of the apprenticeship programme, noting the growing demand for skilled labour across the country.

“Now more than ever, there is a need for craftsmanship. You have learned a trade, but it is so much more than that. You have been prepared with the competence and ability to transform not only your lives, but this entire country. You can work anywhere in the region and gain employment in welding. There is a demand for hundreds of welders across Guyana, and as development continues nationwide, the skills you have acquired over the last two years will be put to good use,” he said.

In delivering his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Industrial Training, Mr. Richard Maughn, noted that graduates of the programme are well-positioned to secure employment upon completion, due to the programme’s competency-based apprenticeship model.

“As an individual working on behalf of the Government of Guyana to ensure that quality training reaches all Guyanese, it was a privilege to work with the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation. I recall engaging with the Corporation a few years ago, and to now witness the success of this programme is truly encouraging,” Mr. Maughn stated.

He further stressed that apprenticeship programmes provide a high level of assurance that participants acquire the competencies required for the world of work, particularly within their specific occupational areas. Mr. Maughn also encouraged graduates to remain appreciative and to give back to those who supported them throughout their training journey.

Attending the ceremony were the Honourable Keoma D. Griffith, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning; Mr. Wayne Watson; Mr. Richard Maughn; Ms. Damesha McIntosh; Mr. Bertram Joseph; and Mrs. Telisha Howard-Haynes, Technical Officer Ms. Deborah McBeth, HDEO Officer, Mr. Earl Pestano along with other officials.

For the year 2025, a total of 314 persons benefited from apprenticeship programmes administered by the Board of Industrial Training. Based on BIT’s experience, the apprenticeship model not only supports high employment outcomes, but also ensures that graduates are competent of performing effectively in their chosen occupations.

The event served as both a celebration of individual achievement and a reaffirmation of the strong partnership between BIT and DHBC in advancing national human capital development and supporting Guyana’s growing industrial sector.