BIT empowers St Cuthbert’s Mission youth, women

Residents of St. Cuthbert’s Mission along the Soeskyke Highway are celebrating new skills and fresh opportunities after completing the Board of Industrial Training’s (BIT) electrical installation programme.

The graduates, four women and ten men, were presented with their certificates on Monday.

Participants described the training as eye-opening and confidence-building.

Kevin Ferreira, a graduate of the BIT programme

Kevin Ferreira, one of the trainees, said he gained hands-on experience that will prepare him for the job market.

“I gained…practical knowledge. We always had the opportunity to use what we learned practically, and I’m very thankful for that,” Ferreira said.

Another trainee, Lovita Shuman, said the programme empowered her in a profession that men have long dominated.

Lovita Shuman, a graduate of the BIT programme

“This course helped me build confidence, learn proper wiring skills, and get real hands-on practice. I’m grateful to my instructor for his support and guidance,” she said.

Instructor Ricky Kisson praised the group’s determination and progress.

Ricky Kisson, BIT instructor

“Many started with no knowledge at all, but now they can install switches, plugs, boxes…basic wiring. We had very good results,” he stated.

BIT Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, presents a certificate

Meanwhile, the BIT Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, said the testimonies from St. Cuthbert’s underscore the importance of expanding skills training across Guyana.

“When young people from our Indigenous villages gain confidence, skills, and employability, it strengthens the entire nation. BIT remains committed to ensuring every community can access training that leads to real opportunities and economic empowerment,” the CEO affirmed.

BIT is working to bring even more advanced training to the community, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to building capacity and improving livelihoods in hinterland regions.

With this training, the graduates will unlock the potential to drive transformative development in their village.



They were inspired to envision a brighter future for Guyana and to make a meaningful impact, recognising that possessing a valuable skill is not just important; it’s a powerful catalyst for change.