BIT investing $40M in training programmes in Region Six

─ over 400 to benefit

The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) is investing over $40 million in 29 technical and vocational training programmes in Region Six, targeting some 400 persons in New Amsterdam, and Central and Upper Corentyne.

Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton visited the Region on Monday, where he assessed the programmes that were recently launched in New Amsterdam. He was accompanied by BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Richard Maughn, Region Six Senior Technical Officer Mr. Clarence Shako and other technical officers of the Ministry.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton and some of the trainees

The team visited the heavy-duty equipment operation training programme at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, the care for the elderly programme at the Hope Wellness Centre, and cosmetology courses at Shaunna’s New Look Salon and Deborah Fantasy Salon, respectively. He also checked-out the garment construction classes at Upper Class Community Developers, and the commercial food preparation course at Letta’s and Fordy’s catering.

During his interaction with trainees and facilitators, Minister Hamilton said the programmes form part of the Ministry’s plans to train some 3000 persons in more than 100 skilled areas this year. They also seek to equip persons with the necessary skills needed to enter the world of work, and align with Government’s policy of providing quality education to all citizens.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton and some of the participants in the Region Six training programme.

“All programmes are free of cost. All the equipment and tools you utilise for the programme we make them available. When you finish the programme, if you decide on another programme the following year, you can do so,” he told the students.

He said the programmes cater for every citizen regardless of their location or background and will be extended to retirees and persons living with disabilities.

Minister Hamilton said as Guyana develops, there will be need for more skilled persons. Some 80 Berbicians are participating in the heavy-duty equipment operation training programme at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton engage these trainees at a beauty salon

“These are skills that are needed and people get paid a lot of money for it. From this you can also get skilled in other areas. You have to be multi-skilled and multitalented to survive this world,” he told the students.

Meanwhile, the CEO of BIT said the programmes are also being used as stepping stones for persons to gain entry into higher institutions of learning. Mr. Maughn said BIT continues to collaborate with other institutions including the GuySuCo Training Centre and the New Amsterdam Technical Institute to execute some of its programmes.

The Ministry has already appointed two BIT officers to Region Six, who would be working with residents to craft training programmes based on the needs of their communities. The team will be visiting programmes in the Central and Lower Corentyne over the next two days.