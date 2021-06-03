BIT partners with Upper Corentyne Training Centre, other institutes to train over 400

The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) is partnering with a number of skills training institutions and organisations in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), to provide training to persons in 29 skilled areas.

On Wednesday, Minister Hamilton wrapped up a three-day outreach in the Region, where he reviewed several training programmes being administered by BIT. The Minister was accompanied by BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn; Region Six, Senior Technical Officer, Mr. Clarence Shako, and Region Six BIT Officer, Ms. Tina Ghansham.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton and engaging Head of St. Francis Community Developers, Mr. Alex Foster

The Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre is among the institutes the agency will be partnering with to provide training to 60 students in four core areas – small engine repairs, refrigeration/AC repair, general building construction and information technology.

During his visit to the institution, Minister Hamilton said the training programmes will target 15 students each and will adhere to the COVID-19 Measures. The programmes will commence on June 3 and will be held for four months. Classes will be held three times per week in the afternoons.

During an interaction with prospective students, Minister Hamilton said the initiative aligns with the PPP/C Government’s policy of delivering technical and vocational skills training with the view of addressing the demand for skills as new industries/services emerge.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton engaging students of the Roadside Baptist Skills Training Centre.

He urged the students to make full use of the opportunities for training, noting that persons can apply for any programme once they meet the criteria. A person can also apply for another programme once they complete a course.

“If next year you want to get another skill set, pursue it so you can become multi-skilled and multitalented…. When one skill isn’t working out and you can’t make the kind of money you need to make you can diversify into something else,” the Minister said.

The Minister also encouraged the prospective trainees to widen their parameters.

“Think outside the box when applying. Don’t let society create narrowness for you… Next year, if you think about joining the Heavy-Duty Equipment Operator programme you can do so, both male and female.”

The team also visited the Roxan’s Beauty Salon, Number 78/Springlands, Corriverton, where 10 women are being trained in Cosmetology and the Roadside Baptist Skills Training Centre at Number 68 Village where 30 persons are being trained in Garment Construction, IT and Commercial Food Preparation. ICT training is also ongoing at the Alness Revival Christian Church and the Liverpool Community Centre.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton engaging the perspective students at the Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre

Minister Hamilton also met members of the Kendall’s Union Sports Club in Number 19 Village. The group, which engages young people in various educational and recreational activities expressed interest in cosmetology, cooking and cake decoration training programmes.

The Minister committed to making the programmes available once the space identified for the training is available.

BIT intends to train over 3000 persons countrywide this year. Of that amount, 400 will be trained in Region Six at a cost of over $40 million. The Ministry has already appointed two BIT officers to Region Six, who would be working with residents to craft training programmes based on the needs of their communities.