BIT to launch training programmes in Ann’s Grove soon

Women of Ann’s Grove were on Saturday encouraged to make use of the opportunities of hard-skill training programmes offered free of cost by the government, due to the demand for labour in the various sectors.

These programmes include welding and fabrication, electrical installation, and heavy-duty equipment operation, among others.

During a ministerial outreach in the community on Saturday, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton highlighted that government is in contact with the Neighbouring Democratic Council (NDC) to develop a programme to launch technical and vocational training programmes there in a few months.

Minister Hamilton said, “What we are attempting to do is to have women participate in hard-skill training programmes…So, that is our focus. There are only so much male technicians you would want to have. The areas of development, that is where women should focus and that is the type of programmes that I want to bring to Ann’s Grove and all of the villages on the East Coast.”

This will help them to enhance their knowledge while uplifting their livelihoods to earn an income by being employed or becoming entrepreneurs.

Many women from across the country have benefitted from several training programmes offered by BIT which have improved their lives.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips underscored the importance of young people participating in the training programmes offered by government due to the many opportunities and demand for skilled labour in the various sectors.

“The reality is that we have a lot of investments coming to Guyana, not only in oil and gas, in the mining and construction sectors, and small industries. As we complete the gas- to-shore project and electricity becomes fairly cheap in Guyana. More investors will come to set up businesses in Guyana. So, there will be an increase in the demand for semi-skilled and skilled labour in Guyana,” PM Phillips emphasised.

Resident, Latoya Stanford-Williams said that there is a great need for young people in the community to be involved in entrepreneurship. She added that capital is a major issue for many to set up businesses.

Williams expressed that capital will help to offset their expenses. Some of the ministers will be revisiting the community soon to provide solutions to the issues raised during the meeting.

