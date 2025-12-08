BIT training spurs jobs, empowers women in Region Seven

More than 600 residents of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have participated in the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programmes between 2020 and 2025. Of the 574 who completed their training, 312 were men, and 262 were women.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, stated that the Government of Guyana’s investment of over $87 million in developing the region’s workforce was a profitable endeavour.

He highlighted the region’s remarkable achievement during the BIT Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony at the Bartica Community Centre on Friday.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith

“These numbers are powerful because behind each one is a family, a future, and a Guyanese dream,” the minister said.

This year alone, 105 graduates were certified across six occupational areas delivered in partnership with G-Mining Ventures Guyana. The programmes covered heavy-duty equipment operation, commercial food preparation, hospitality, welding and fabrication, heavy-duty mechanics, and electrical installation.

Some of the graduates of the Region Seven BIT programme

Minister Griffith confirmed that G-Mining Ventures has committed to employing as many of the graduates as possible.

“This partnership reflects confidence in our government’s leadership and, more importantly, confidence in the young people of Region Seven,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the broader national reforms, which expanded access to education, including free schooling from nursery through university and refunds for CXC fees.

“Our young people are living in a different Guyana today,” he added, while emphasising that “We are building a nation where opportunity is not a privilege, it is a guarantee.”

BIT’s reach has extended across the Upper Mazaruni, with training delivered in Kamarang, Paruima, Jawalla, Waramadong, Kako, Kwebanna and other communities. Courses such as small engine repairs, tractor operations, garment construction and building construction continue to support development across the region.

The class of 2025 now joins a growing workforce driving transformation across Region Seven and the wider nation.

In his charge to the graduates, Minister Griffith said, “Your certificate is not the end, it’s your beginning. Stay connected, stay empowered, and go forward confidently to build the Guyana you want to live in.”