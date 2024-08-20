Block-making community project launched in ‘B’ Field Sophia

A new block-making community project has been launched in ‘B’ Field Sophia, offering residents an opportunity to produce concrete blocks and earn income through the Community-based Employment Stimulation Project (CESP).

Initiated by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the project began in May 2021 in Tiger Bay, Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues speaking at the project launch

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, who led the launch in Sophia, emphasised that this initiative supports the ministry’s extensive housing drive.

Due to Sophia’s size, the project will focus on groups from both ‘B’ and ‘C’ Fields.

“We look forward to everyone’s cooperation and participation. We look forward to the success of this programme and your growth,” she emphasised during the meeting at the community centre at ‘B’ Field Sophia, on Tuesday.

The project will provide training in life skills, block-making, financial management, record-keeping, and leadership. Initial investments include constructing a shed and procuring equipment.

Additionally, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will facilitate the market and transportation for the first batch of blocks, connecting residents with contractors and other interested buyers.

Minister Rodrigues highlighted that, besides Leopold Street, residents from Victoria, North Ruimveldt, and Tiger Bay have already benefitted from similar training.

She noted the success of the Leopold Street group, which formed a company and secured a contract through CHPA to construct houses.

Residents at the launch of the Community-based Employment Stimulation Project at ‘B’ Field Sophia

“As long as you have [blocks] available, we will put you in touch with the various contractors. You will work out your price and delivery and they will relieve you of those blocks,” Minister Rodrigues highlighted.

Besides Leopold Street, residents from Victoria, North Ruimveldt, and Tiger Bay have already benefitted from similar training.

“We have many success stories of this one programme alone like the Leopold Street group who formed a company. They registered their company. We have given them a contract through CHPA. They are now constructing houses for our allottees…” she added.

Interested residents had the opportunity to sign up for the project, and certificates of participation will be awarded upon completion.

The meeting also allowed residents to discuss housing and related concerns with the minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Director of the Community Development Department, Donell Bess-Bascom, engineer Jamal Brotherson, and other technical officers.

Residents at the launch of the Community-based Employment Stimulation Project at ‘B’ Field Sophia Residents at the launch of the Community-based Employment Stimulation Project at ‘B’ Field Sophia

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

