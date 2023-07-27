Blueberry Hill residents sign Agreements of Sale

Persons residing at Blueberry Hill (North), Linden, Region Ten signed their Agreements of Sale, on Thursday, during the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning’s (CH&PA) outreach at the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School.

Several residents shared their excitement and relief, as they are one step closer to receiving their Certificates of Title.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

Mark Grenville, whose house was built 35 years ago, said he is grateful and jubilant for the opportunity to receive the agreement.

“I came home and decided that I had to get somewhere for my young family to live… I’m very thankful to the President Ali-led Administration and the ministry,” Grenville said.

Even though Grenville waited a while for the document to be processed, he remained optimistic.

“Today, I can say that patience is a virtue. I’m about to receive my land title. I can rest assured that if I close my eyes tomorrow, my kids wouldn’t have to fight to get this piece of land because it’s in my name,” the elated father shared.

Residents being offered assistance during the outreach

Olive Gillette applauded the government for it’s intervention. “It’s a long time because since 1992 we got the land here. I feel happy because I’m the owner of the land.”

Michelle Mansfield has been residing in the area for some 22 years.

Mansfield stated that, “I waited a very long time. I was kinda impatient but then, the day has finally come and I’m so happy, whereby sooner I will have my title for the land where I’m residing.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues underlined that the regularisation of areas where residents can receive their titles is in keeping with ‘Operation Clear-Up’.

The programme which was launched by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali seeks to handle unresolved regularisation issues countrywide.

A section of the gathering during the outreach

“You can look forward to the day when you can receive your ribbon transport that is so very important to Guyanese. We understand the importance of that. And that’s why the housing sector has always been a priority of our government because of the empowerment that homeownership and land ownership bring to people. We understand the value that it adds to your life,” the minister added.

She noted that 175 of over 200 squatting settlements have been regularised across the country.

The minister and engineers also inspected the layout of the road infrastructure project in the community, which will bring tremendous relief to residents.

CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherwyn Greaves noted that transports will be issued within four to six weeks.

