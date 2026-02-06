Bond credits Budget 2026 with strengthening jobs, entrepreneurship and community growth

Member of Parliament James Bond has described Budget 2026 as a transformative plan that creates jobs, empowers communities, and expands economic opportunities for young people across Guyana.

During his contribution to the budget debate, MP Bond highlighted the government’s targeted interventions in communities including Tiger Bay, Kingston, Golden Grove, Haslington, and Melanie.

He cited a recent initiative in Tiger Bay, where residents were employed for community enhancement works, including beautification projects linked to the opening of a new recreational facility.

Government Member of Parliament, James Bond

MP Bond also noted that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has committed to building a shade house in the Tiger Bay/Kingston area to support income generation for women.

“They have the opportunity… to get $1.6 million per year,” the MP said, explaining that structured agricultural initiatives can provide sustainable earnings for residents.

Bond also highlighted youth-focused investments in sports facilities and technical training programmes. He noted that young people who enrol in government-supported training initiatives receive stipends, transportation, and uniforms while acquiring skills.

“Whilst training you, they pay you,” he said, encouraging young people to take advantage of the opportunities provided.

The parliamentarian also mentioned access to small business financing through the Guyana Development Bank, urging youths to meet compliance requirements and position themselves to access up to $3 million in support.

“If you want to be in the picture, you got to position yourself,” MP Bond stated.

In defending the budget’s overall framework, the MP stressed that the $1.558 trillion allocation benefits all Guyanese, regardless of political affiliation.

“Everything about this $1,558,000,000,000 is for the people of this country, irrespective of what you look like, irrespective of who you vote for,” he affirmed.

Bond commended the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, and the Ministry of Finance’s team for what he described as dedicated service in crafting Budget 2026.