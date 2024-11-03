Brackish water shrimp production increased

The Brackish Water Shrimp project along the Corentyne Coast continues to record major results, producing 98,159 kilogrammes of shrimp from January to September 2024.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during a meeting with shrimp farmers at the Albion Sports Complex, on Saturday.

The minister explained that when the pilot project began in July 2021, some 80 persons registered and were generating 9,833 kilogrammes of shrimp per month.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, speaking at the meeting on Saturday

Subsequently, the government devised a plan to increase the output of shrimp in the region.

As a result, the production increased from over 9,000 in 2021 to 51,719 kilogrammes monthly.

Additionally, the production level increased in 2022 from 51,719 kilogrammes to 79,828 kilogrammes monthly in 2023.

Some of the farmers at the meeting at Albion Sports Complex

Shrimp farmers in Region Six earned a total of $1.8 billion in 2023, placing more money in several village economies.

Minister Mustapha said 125 persons are currently involved in the project and each person will get assistance to develop their ponds for maximum production.

“To date, the project has cost us between $800 to $900 million. We bought two excavators for this project. We will buy two [more] next year so that more work can be done,” Minister Mustapha disclosed.

Minister Mustapha engages farmers at the meeting on Saturday

More farmers from other regions have expressed interest in the programme due to its success.

Apart from the shrimp production, the prawns project at Onverwagt in Region Five is also advancing.

The government is also constructing a hatchery at Mon Repos to produce larvae, thereby reducing the importation of larvae from Florida, United States of America.

Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain and other representatives from the ministry and region were also at the meeting.

