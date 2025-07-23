BRAVE Centre commissioned to heal, empower men

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) commissioned its first BRAVE Centre at the West Central Mall, Leonora, West Coast Demerara. The centre aims to empower and heal men as the ministry embarks on a plan to create safe spaces for men.

The commissioning ceremony also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministry and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Region Three.

The representatives signed the historic MoU on Tuesday at the West Central Mall, Leonora, West Coast Demerara

Build your legacy, Reclaim manhood, Activate goals, Visualise success, and Execute fearlessly (BRAVE) is an initiative that seeks to actively involve men and boys in efforts to curb gender-based violence (GBV) while promoting emotional well-being and personal responsibility.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, called this day historic, saying that this centre was the final piece needed to bridge the gap between domestic violence and emotional well-being of men.

The minister noted that the MHSSS, since 2020, has been working to address various aspects of violence, from domestic violence, gender-based violence, and family violence.

“People deal with their emotions and seek to address conflict many times with violence, and the ministry has taken on the task to try and combat and curb violence,” Minister Persaud said.

Minister Persaud said that violence cannot be fixed with just paper, but with consistency, commitment, vision and a structure.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Ensuring that everyone understands that they are all part of the solution.

The minister outlined that the centre will serve a dual purpose, and it was born out of a deep sense of care and compassion to effect change in people’s lives.

“Bridging the gap means building the bridge,” Minister Persaud exclaimed.

She added that the BRAVE centre is not aimed at stereotyping or labelling any man, but rather supporting men in redefining themselves.

President of the Region Three Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Managing Director of the West Central Mall, Bhabita Albert

Meanwhile, President of the Region Three Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Managing Director of the West Central Mall, Bhabita Albert, posited that both entities are committed to the initiative, recognising the need to provide a safe and confidential space to offer support to all men.

“In today’s society, a man’s basic goals are to be nurturing husbands, fathers, breadwinners, protectors of the family, leaders and contributors to the growth of the economy,” she said.

Highlighting that it is only achievable with positive mental health, she said, while society, communities and government agencies invest heavily in men.

She noted that BRAVE offers a judgment-free environment, where men can express their emotions, gain perspectives and develop strategies to tackle challenges.

The cutting of the ribbon to open the BRAVE space

The region three private sector president said that counselling helps men improve their mental, emotional, and physical health.

The BRAVE Men’s Policy – Bridging the Gap is successfully involving men and boys in preventing GBV, promoting healing, and ensuring accountability.

Members of the audience at the BRAVE commissioning on Tuesday

This new national framework is designed to redefine traditional gender norms and encourage a more positive conception of manhood.

It seeks to change the view of men from just being seen as perpetrators to being acknowledged as positive forces for change.

The BRAVE Men’s Policy was launched on June 21, 2025.