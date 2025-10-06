BREAKING NEWS: New Demerara River Bridge named after former President Jagdeo

In his passionate speech on Sunday to commemorate the official opening of the Demerara River Bridge, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the new bridge will be named after Guyana’s seventh President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

President Ali made this declaration to the thousands of Guyanese present and online who witnessed the commissioning of the USD$261 million river bridge.

“Great men deserve recognition. Visionaries deserve legacies. Guyana never forgets its giants,” the president said.

The president reminded the Guyanese that a grateful nation pays homage to its heroes.

“A grateful nation does itself a great injustice if it fails to honour its heroes. Today, we set the record straight… on behalf of a grateful people, I am pleased to dedicate this bridge in the name of Bharrat Jagdeo,” President Ali declared to a resounding applause.