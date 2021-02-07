Budget 2021: Government consults with Private Sector and Labour

– Emphasizes Government’s commitment to ongoing engagement

As work continues on preparation of the 2021 National Budget, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira met with Private Sector and Labour representatives today at the Guyana International Conference Centre (GICC) where discussions were held on the main issues of interests to those stakeholders.

At the engagement, Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo emphasized the Government’s commitment to deliver its manifesto promises, several of which have already been initiated in Budget 2020. He indicated that Budget 2021 and the budgets for subsequent years will continue to build on these.

Minister Singh emphasized that the Government’s approach to development is one of continuous engagement. He elaborated that the PPP/C Manifesto has outlined the vision for our country and the key interventions to be implemented, which includes significant investment in physical infrastructure to improve connectivity and unlock economic potential, substantial investment in social services including a well-educated and skilled workforce to take advantage of the economic opportunities that are arising. He also added that it is important that the physical transformation is accompanied with improved delivery of quality services both at the level of the Government and the private sector.

Also addressing stakeholders and listening to their concerns and the issues faced by their sectors was Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, who emphasized the government’s consultative and inclusive approach to policymaking as illustrated by this and many other engagements.

The stakeholders present expressed strong appreciation of the opportunity to meet and discuss issues of interest, and advanced several recommendations to the government team for consideration.

Minister Singh thanked the stakeholders for the many valuable suggestions that were made, and noted that many of these suggestions were very closely aligned with priorities previously identified by government. The meeting saw participation of a wide range of umbrella and sectoral representative bodies, including several from the small business sector.