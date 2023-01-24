Budget 2023 addresses the needs of the people – Dr Mahadeo

The 2023 National Budget is reflective of extensive consultations conducted with a wide cross section of stakeholders across the country.

Director General of the Ministry of Health and Member of Parliament, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo expressed this sentiment as he defended the budget during Monday’s debates in the National Assembly.

Director General, Ministry of Health and Government Member of Parliament, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo

The MP who represents Region Six noted that the APNU+AFC, in “a few short years” destroyed the good work done by the PPP/C Administration.

He said the region was particularly targeted by the opposition during its term in office, particularly with the closure of the sugar estates resulting in over 7,000 sugar workers being left on the breadline.

However, with the return of the PPP/C Government residents in the various communities are now benefitting from outreaches where they get to communicate their concerns directly with senior government officials including President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The region, over the past two years has benefitted from advancements in the agriculture, education, health, infrastructure and other sectors.

In addition, almost 800 farmers benefitted from flood assistance, training and other capacity building support.

Notably, with the introduction of the part-time jobs programme, some 4,000 persons in the region are benefitting, many who are currently studying through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarships programme.

In health, the home-based care initiative was also restarted in the region, while the Ophthalmology hospital has been rehabilitated and is now functioning efficiently, conducting some 1,769 surgeries in 2022.

More than 6,300 persons benefitted from the elderly care programme, which will also be expanded to Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Nine.

Further, Dr. Mahadeo outlined the progress being made in healthcare in Region One, with surgeries now being conducted at Moruca. He noted that over 60 surgeries were conducted in the new theatre, while x-ray and ultrasound services have been added.

The number of those trained as nursing assistants has also doubled with more community health workers trained and employed at the health centres. Specialty outreaches were also conducted in Region Nine, where approximately 60 persons were screened and brought to the Ophthalmology hospital to undergo surgeries, then returned to their villages.

