Budget 2025: $13.3B budgeted for sugar industry

The government has allocated $13.3 billion in the 2025 national budget for the continued development of the sugar industry.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, during his budget presentation in the National Assembly on Friday.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

He stated that this significant allocation will contribute to the revitalization of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

“$13.3 billion is budgeted to continue to support and rehabilitate the sugar industry,” the senior minister said.

The minister added that in 2025, work will continue on an additional 3,000 hectares of land, which will be converted to further support the mechanisation of the sugar industry.

Key investments will be made in acquiring field equipment and rehabilitating field infrastructures.

Minister Singh also noted that over 17 kilometres of all-weather roads will be constructed across the industry.

Since returning to office in 2020, the PPP/C Government has embarked on rebuilding the sugar industry, which was severely neglected by the previous administration.

In 2024, a sum of $15 billion was provided to support the industry, encompassing the reopening of several sugar estates, land acquisition, and the rehabilitation of critical revetment work, among other key investments.

