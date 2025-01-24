Budget 2025 a blueprint for sustainable growth – MP Datadin

Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjeev Datadin delivered a passionate address in the National Assembly on Friday, countering opposition claims and lauding what he described as transformative developments under the PPP/C government.

He praised Budget 2025 as a “blueprint for sustainable growth” while critiquing the opposition’s record on healthcare, education, and economic policies.

Member of Parliament, Sanjeev Datadin

MP Datadin disputed claims that dialysis treatment was free under the previous administration, describing such assertions as “economical with the truth.”

He explained that during the opposition’s tenure, dialysis patients received a one-time payment of $300,000. In contrast, the current government provides $600,000 annually to each patient, benefiting 550 individuals.

The MP also pointed to improvements in the health sector, including establishing the diagnostic labs and dialysis centres in Regions Two, Three, Six, and Ten, as well as in Georgetown and along the East Bank of Demerara.

He noted that future hospitals will be equipped with dialysis facilities, reaffirming the government’s commitment to accessible healthcare.

MP Datadin reminded the National Assembly that it was the previous government of that increased the University of Guyana tuition fees by 35 per cent and imposing administrative charges on students.

He commended the government’s initiatives to make university education free, write off existing student loans, and reverse the opposition’s policy of targeting loan defaulters through public notices.

“They [opposition] love young people and how much they prefer education yet when it came to the fees of the university. The coalition government, APNU/AFC, raised university fees by 35 per cent, that is a fact,” he asserted.

Beyond the strides made in education, MP Datadin credited the PPP/C government with introducing robust legislation, including the Local Content Act and the Petroleum Activities Act.

He noted that over 1,100 companies, of which 51 per cent are owned by Guyanese, have received local content certificates since the Act’s implementation, generating $620 million in revenue in 2024 alone.

“That is what keeping your promise looks like, that is what caring about the people of Guyana looks like. Don’t say you’re going to have a policy to benefit them and for which they would be able to develop their companies and earn revenue, and you don’t actually do it,” the MP emphasised.

The MP also praised the revamped Natural Resource Fund (NRF), which he said now operates transparently with clear rules on withdrawals, investments, and reporting.

Addressing criticisms of the gas-to-energy project, the MP said it would provide affordable energy, boosting industrial competitiveness dismissing the opposition’s call for additional feasibility studies, arguing that such delays stifle progress.

On the note of stifled progress, MP Datadin highlighted that under the leadership of the opposition, citizens faced 400 new taxes, including fees for owning pets and selling newspapers, all of which were reversed since the government took office.

In addition, he asserted since taking office, the government has already delivered on its pledge to create 50,000 jobs and is on track to allocate 50,000 house lots.

He also highlighted the reinstatement of cash grants for students and additional financial aid programmes further enhancing the lives of Guyanese in accordance with the PPP/C administration’s 2020 to 2025 mandate.

With Guyana poised as a regional and global economic leader, Datadin called on all members of the National Assembly to support the 2025 budget, which he described as ‘significant and visionary’, and a reflection of the people’s aspirations.

