Budget 2025 allocates $12.7 B for CEW and NPW programmes

A staggering sum of $12.7 billion has been set aside in the 2025 National Budget for the Community Enhancement Workers (CEW) and the National Pathway Workers (NPW) programmes.

The budgetary allocation was announced in the National Assembly on Friday evening by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh.

A few National Pathway Workers that live along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway

“We are ramping up the Community Enhancement Workers programme and the National Pathway Workers programme, employing nearly 18,000 persons of which 12,000 are women. For this, $12.7 billion is budgeted,” Minister Singh disclosed.

The budget speech was read by the minister at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal.

The two programmes were implemented by the PPP/C government to create additional employment for citizens.

The aim is to ensure that at least one person from each household in the country is employed.

The CEW have been playing a crucial role within the country, ensuring that the goal of a “cleaner and greener Guyana” is being met.

They aid in the cleanliness and sustainability of the environment.

A few Community Enhancement Workers ensuring the environment is kept clean

On the other hand, the NPW play another key role in assisting with the daily activities of various governmental institutions. These persons employed are entitle to work for 10 days each month.

Both the CEW and the NPW earn a sum of $40,000 per month.

This is an added income into each household. It enables these persons to earn a salary so that they can provide for themselves and families.

