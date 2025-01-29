Budget 2025 is a progressive fiscal plan – MP Ramsarran

Member of Parliament Dr Bheri Ramsarran has lauded the $1.382 trillion 2025 budget as an innovative and supportive fiscal plan, describing it as “nearly perfect.”

During budget debates in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Dr Ramsarran said the country’s largest-ever fiscal package will boost the government’s ability to build on its standing achievements.

Member of Parliament Dr Bheri Ramsaran

The MP told the house that the government would try in every way to provide citizens with more power, resources and rewards.

“In other words, this budget generates hope. I commend this budget as presented. Onwards, upwards, may we ever grow,” Dr Ramsarran stated.

He criticised the opposition for attempting to misguide the public and instill fear into citizens using a “misrepresentation of facts.”

According to Dr Ramsarran, “The truth be told, infant malnutrition ceased to be a problem in the mid-1993.”

He explained that under the PNC/R, Guyana’s health sector was in a dire state, driving the need for establishing childhood malnutrition hospital wards.

However, under the PPP/C Government, the need for this ward was abolished as the government made notable strides in addressing infant malnutrition.

The government continues to focus on developing and implementing solutions for all food-related health concerns although they are not current critical issues.

MP Ramsarran also said men’s health, mental health, maternal care and pediatric health will also be prioritised once budget 2025 is approved.

The health sector was allocated a significant $143.2 billion to further drive efforts to create a world-class healthcare system.

The budget will fund key infrastructural projects including the construction of the Maternal and Pediatric Hospital at Ogle, Region Four, and six regional hospitals at Lima Sands, De Kinderen, Diamond, Bath, Enmore, and Number 75.

The government’s focus will extend to improving citizens’ health and well-being.

The budget will also see all Guyanese receiving a $10,000 universal health care voucher to conduct general checkups and wellness tests.

