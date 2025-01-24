Budget 2025 is people-centred – Min. Croal

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal has referred to this year’s $1.382 trillion budget as ‘people-centred’ since every policy and programme is designed to significantly uplift the quality of life for every Guyanese citizen as Guyana’s economy continues to grow.

He made the remarks during an interview on the programme ‘Budget in Focus’ aired on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

According to Minister Croal, the government has so far been able to exceed the promises made in its manifesto, emphasising that Budget 2025 will allow the government to continue these programmes and policies.

“It is much more beyond a $1.382 trillion [budget]. It is what it is intended for and the impact…We have presented a picture of what we want to achieve. This budget allows us now to continue our initiatives and programmes to affect, directly, the citizens of our country. It is a people-centred budget. That is what you will get in this 2025 budget,” he added.

Housing

Minister Croal said that the $112.6 billion that has been earmarked for the housing sector this year caters for the continuation of new and existing housing developments.

This, he explained, will help the government to address the demand for houses and provide sustainable and affordable housing to families from every income category.

The government’s strategic housing sector has also provided spin-off benefits by strengthening the local economies including transportation services and employment opportunities.

He asserted, “We are making affordable housing. It is not a profit-making activity…Our housing programme affects everyone in a major way.”

Minister Croal referred to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed in May 2023 between the government and the Saudi Fund for Development for infrastructural development works for the housing sector and the construction of the Wismar Bridge.

The housing and water minister explained, “You would have heard us announce on the initiative with the Saudi Development Fund. Two areas will receive funding this year for infrastructural works. A portion of Moleson Creek in Region Six is part of this programme [as well as] Leonora in Region Three. All resources are welcomed because it allows us to do more.”

This undertaking will allow the government to address the demand for housing in these areas.

With over 41,000 house lots already allocated, the government plans to distribute 25,000 more lots thereby surpassing its 50,000-house lot manifesto promise.

