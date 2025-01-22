Budget 2025 responds to the needs of society – Min Benn

The $1.382 trillion 2025 national budget has been hailed as “visionary” by Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn.

Minister Benn described the budget as responsive to the needs of society, the economy and the people.

He made the statements while appearing on the televised ‘Budget in Focus’ programme on Monday.

“The budget speaks about a sustainable life, sustainable future, particularly for us in the security sector. We are happy with the measures introduced that will help us work together with the communities and the people to have a more secure environment,” he expressed.

Reflecting on the progress made in 2024, the minister highlighted how these achievements set the stage for the sector’s $108.7 billion allocation in 2025.

Infrastructure

Of this sum, $4.7 billion is earmarked for infrastructure projects. This includes the continued construction of the Brickdam Police Station, and the completion of police stations, and outposts in areas including Imbotero, Bonasika, Leguan, Orealla, and Paramakatoi.

Works on outposts in Mabura, Timehri, Turkeyen, Mora Point, and North Ruimveldt are set to be completed.

Transportation

A further $27 million will bolster the ministry’s transport fleet, enhancing mobility and responsiveness.

The ministry has already acquired 27 boats and pick-up vehicles and plans to distribute additional vehicles to remote areas.

Forensic Advances

The minister announced new state-of-the-art equipment for the forensic laboratory, expanding its capabilities in solving crimes and conducting advanced testing.

Increased container scanning will also target gun smuggling and drug trafficking in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Training

Training remains a priority, with a new police academy being established at Dora along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to enhance law enforcement skills.

The GPF will also collaborate with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to build public confidence in police operations.

Guyana Prison Service

The Guyana Prison Service will receive $6.2 billion in 2025 to support the transformation of its operations.

The prison headquarters will relocate from Camp Street to Lusignan. 2025 will see the Mazaruni Prison completing its second phase of redevelopment.

Minister Benn highlighted plans for prisoners to cultivate crops, poultry, and eggs, with surplus production possibly being sold.

Inmates involved in construction projects will earn wages, which can be saved or used upon release.

Guyana Fire Service

The Guyana Fire Service has been allocated $5.68 billion to enhance its capabilities.

Recently, 40 pick-up trucks were distributed to hinterland communities to address fire emergencies.

New equipment will be added to the fleet including a high-lift device and a fireboat.

Police Officers

